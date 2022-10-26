Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship

Founder Tony smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.
Founder Tony smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Secure Futures LLC’s Youth Solar Technician Apprenticeship program offers students hands-on experience building solar panels while earning 17 dollars an hour along with nine hours of college credit.

Founder Tony Smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.

“They get to experience a job before they make a career decision and so this is a great way for them to try out a new career option in a field that is fast-growing and high-paying.” Smith said.

This is the first solar apprenticeship program in Virginia. 16 students have already expressed interest for next year with the company’s hope of making this apprenticeship statewide.

At the conclusion of the apprenticeship, based on demand for projects, qualifying graduates will be offered ongoing positions with GOT Electric.

More information can be found in short film debuted at Virginia Clean Energy Summit.

In addition to the Virginia Community College System, Mountain Empire Community College, and public schools in both Wise County and Lee County, Virginia, partnership members and supporters included GOT Electric, the Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia, Appalachian Voices, Hartz Group, Inc., Intuit, Inc., the Solar Finance Fund, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Rapha Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

Latest News

The event was held at the Verona Moose Lodge in Augusta County
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
The saber carries a lifetime of adventures from World War II stories to slicing wedding cake.
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Grand jury hearing set for Bridgewater College shooting suspect
According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools...
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat