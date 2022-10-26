Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Secure Futures LLC’s Youth Solar Technician Apprenticeship program offers students hands-on experience building solar panels while earning 17 dollars an hour along with nine hours of college credit.

Founder Tony Smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.

“They get to experience a job before they make a career decision and so this is a great way for them to try out a new career option in a field that is fast-growing and high-paying.” Smith said.

This is the first solar apprenticeship program in Virginia. 16 students have already expressed interest for next year with the company’s hope of making this apprenticeship statewide.

At the conclusion of the apprenticeship, based on demand for projects, qualifying graduates will be offered ongoing positions with GOT Electric.

More information can be found in short film debuted at Virginia Clean Energy Summit.

In addition to the Virginia Community College System, Mountain Empire Community College, and public schools in both Wise County and Lee County, Virginia, partnership members and supporters included GOT Electric, the Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia, Appalachian Voices, Hartz Group, Inc., Intuit, Inc., the Solar Finance Fund, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Rapha Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.