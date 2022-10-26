Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding.

While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety is still no less of a priority. There are more law-enforcement officers in the city while school is in session than any other time, so Staunton PD can reach any school in a matter of minutes. Teachers are also trained to de-escalate any incident or situation.

“We’ve just been awarded a grant recently from the department of criminal justice services to add an additional school resource officer, so that school resource officer will be placed at Shelburne Middle School,” Sergeant Butch Shifflett said.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett says patrol shifts make helping an on-campus emergency doable, whether the SRO is on duty or not.

Staunton Police encourages everyone to say something if they see something, because they will respond and check out the situation.

