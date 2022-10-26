SVEC awards $13,000 in grants to local non-profits

The co-op will be awarding $13,000 worth of grants to 8 local non-profits
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s (SVEC) Round-Up Committee has awarded $13,000 more dollars in grants to local non-profits. It’s all done by customers as a small and simple gesture.

“Our members can round up their electric bills each month to the nearest even dollar. That extra added money rounded up goes to this pool of money that then can go out to non-profits in our service territory,” said Preston Knight of the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

The grants will be going to eight different non-profits this cycle:

- Alleghany Mountain Institute (Augusta County)

- Ride with Pride (Augusta County)

- Blue Ridge Free Clinic (Rockingham County)

- Boys and Girls Club (Rockingham County)

- Explore More Discovery Museum (Rockingham County)

- Community Care and Learning Center (Shenandoah County)

- Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries (Shenandoah County)

- Access Independence (City of Winchester/Frederick County)

Knight said a few dollars goes a long way, and the SVEC does a few cycles a year. The program started back in 2018 and continues to grow.

When the COVID pandemic hit, the demand for resources went up.

“It’s a few dollars. It’s a cup of coffee. You’re giving that and if your neighbor is doing it too, other people in the co-op are doing it, collectively you’re all doing something for the greater good and it makes a large impact,” said Knight.

If you are a customer of the co-op, you can apply by clicking here.

Applications for 2023 will be available in the coming weeks.

