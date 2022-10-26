Three arrested following Monday homicide on Community St. in Harrisonburg

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street.

The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird – were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The arrests come after HPD released videos and photos of the three suspects from the scene to the public.

All three are facing charges related to homicide for an act of violence by a mob resulting in an individual’s death. The 38-year-old victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when law enforcement and first responders arrived at the scene after 11 a.m. on Monday. The victim died at the scene.

Harrisonburg Police are asking for help identifying the people in these photos.
HPD investigators quickly determined the victim and suspects were known to each other and that the incident was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

