Tiger Fuel, Dominion Energy talk winter energy costs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, especially if you’re counting on a kerosene space heater to help.

Central Virginia’s Tiger Fuel says it has seen a 30% increase in the cost of heating oil.

“It’s not just the inflation that’s driven up the price of everything else. It’s been a lot of supply issues and geopolitical problems with the war in Ukraine. So there have been a lot of things that have been cranking that price up from about $3 a gallon up into the $4.50, up to $5 a gallon at times,” Taylor Sutton with Tiger Fuel said.

Tiger Fuel says it’s just the middleman, so it has to pass along the price increase.

“People should anticipate that higher cost and try to budget accordingly. Fortunately, propane has not been hit nearly as hard as the other products,” Sutton said.

He says while propane may not see as big of a spike, kerosene has: “Kerosene is going to be the most expensive, which unfortunately people that use kerosene are frequently some of the lower income groups. So, they all need to prepare the most,” Sutton said.

Charlottesville says it isn’t sure about natural gas prices going into the winter but says this October has been cheaper than the same time last year.

In a statement, Charlottesville’s Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand said:

“It is difficult to predict the natural gas costs for the winter at this point. October 2022 gas rates are lower than October 2021. For October 2022, the average customer is paying $2.50 less than October 2021. Natural gas is purchased throughout the year and the cost varies per month due to various factors such as weather, supply, economics which are hard to predict.

The Department of Utilities is recommending that customers need to ensure their homes are energy efficient and we sponsor several programs to assist customers to reduce their overall natural gas consumption. We encourage customers who need assistance with their home heating bills to contact Utility Billing to inquire about the Gas Assistance Program.”

If you rely on Dominion Energy, the electric cost outlook is a little better.

“Dominion Energy files for fuel rate adjustments in May, those took effect in July, so our rates are not changing heading into the winter,” Spokesperson Craig Carper said.

He says winter bills tend to be cheaper for Dominion customers than in the summer.

“The number one thing is to manage your thermostat. Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or as low as comfortable during the day,” Carper said.

If you need help with home heating bills there are some resources available including: Energy Assistance (EA), Virginia Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Dominion Energy Assistance.

