Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools...
According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media.

According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.

The email said the school was closed out of caution and to provide law enforcement additional time to investigate and ensure a safe return of students and staff to the school.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the threat since Tuesday and according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson the source of the threat was identified on Wednesday and charges are pending against a juvenile.

The school will reopen on its regular schedule on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

Latest News

Founder Tony smith sees this provision to be the start of something resourceful.
Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship
The event was held at the Verona Moose Lodge in Augusta County
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
The saber carries a lifetime of adventures from World War II stories to slicing wedding cake.
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
Alexander Wyatt Campbell
Grand jury hearing set for Bridgewater College shooting suspect