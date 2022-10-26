Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media.

According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.

The email said the school was closed out of caution and to provide law enforcement additional time to investigate and ensure a safe return of students and staff to the school.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the threat since Tuesday and according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson the source of the threat was identified on Wednesday and charges are pending against a juvenile.

The school will reopen on its regular schedule on Thursday.

