Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested 33 year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson in relation to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.
On Oct. 13, the WPD responded to a call from the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive, and when officers arrived they spoke with the victim about the incident.
On Oct. 24 the WPD named Hodgson as a suspect due to his involvement in an unrelated case. He was arrested on three felonies and three misdemeanors according to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department.
You can read the release and all the charges below.
