Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested 33 year-old Joshua Rollings Hodgson in relation to an armed robbery that happened earlier this month.

On Oct. 13, the WPD responded to a call from the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive, and when officers arrived they spoke with the victim about the incident.

On Oct. 24 the WPD named Hodgson as a suspect due to his involvement in an unrelated case. He was arrested on three felonies and three misdemeanors according to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

