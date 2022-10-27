Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest

By Noah Harrison
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses in the area.

Goers will have the opportunity to enter a costume contest. The contest will be broken down into four age groups. It will start around 6:15 p.m. at the Town Office.

Town officials said this is a fun, family event that will bring the community together and invite people into their businesses.

”It’s a great opportunity for families to come and trick-or-treat and then grab a bite to eat before they leave. It also gives families an opportunity to visit and maybe reconnect with some retail stores that they hadn’t been in in a while,” Cari Orebaugh, Director of Marketing and Development, said.

North Main Street will be closed for this event, but nearby parking will be available.

