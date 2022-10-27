Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot.

Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5. Every locality in Virginia will be open for at least eight hours on those two days.

In Harrisonburg, you can vote on Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Nov. 5 you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check with your local registrar’s office because times may vary.

So far in the Friendly City, over 1,600 people have voted early and 762 mail-in ballots were requested, but as of Oct. 27, only 351 mail-in ballots have been returned.

“For anyone that has gotten a mail ballot sent to them, so if they’ve requested a mail ballot, that has to be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, so that means they’re going to need to get it to the post office before noon so it gets the postmark by that day,” Mark Finks, the Director of Elections in Harrisonburg, said.

Mail-in ballots have until 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 to arrive at the local general registrar’s office before the cutoff. Finks said you can also drop your mail-in ballot off at a polling location if you do not want to send it in the mail.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in-person, Finks said to make sure you bring your physical mail-in ballot to surrender it at the polling location.

Saturday, Nov. 5 will be your last chance to vote early in-person. If you don’t by then, you will have to come out on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If you are a Valley voter, click here for more information on who is on your ballot.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.