Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia

'I Voted' stickers in Harrisonburg.
'I Voted' stickers in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot.

Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5. Every locality in Virginia will be open for at least eight hours on those two days.

In Harrisonburg, you can vote on Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Nov. 5 you can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check with your local registrar’s office because times may vary.

So far in the Friendly City, over 1,600 people have voted early and 762 mail-in ballots were requested, but as of Oct. 27, only 351 mail-in ballots have been returned.

“For anyone that has gotten a mail ballot sent to them, so if they’ve requested a mail ballot, that has to be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, so that means they’re going to need to get it to the post office before noon so it gets the postmark by that day,” Mark Finks, the Director of Elections in Harrisonburg, said.

Mail-in ballots have until 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 to arrive at the local general registrar’s office before the cutoff. Finks said you can also drop your mail-in ballot off at a polling location if you do not want to send it in the mail.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in-person, Finks said to make sure you bring your physical mail-in ballot to surrender it at the polling location.

Saturday, Nov. 5 will be your last chance to vote early in-person. If you don’t by then, you will have to come out on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

If you are a Valley voter, click here for more information on who is on your ballot.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The Bridgewater PD is asking for help identifying alleged suspect in burglary.
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after kidnapping, mother says
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug

Latest News

Knupp said this flu season is already winding up, and she believes part of that may be a result...
Flu season starts early in Valley schools
Mary Baldwin University has launched a program that eliminates 100% of tuition costs for some...
Mary Baldwin removes tuition barriers for low-income students
According to court documents, Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the...
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
Fredrick J. Palka
Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing