Fire departments advise caution with warming methods for colder months

Augusta County Fire-Rescue wants to remind the public that you can get a new smoke alarm from them for free(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire departments want you to stay warm without risking your safety as the temperature drops. Departments encourage awareness as flammable leaves are falling as the wind picks up.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue Lieutenant Volunteer Coordinator Minday Craun says a lot of fires happen during the colder months but they can be prevented.

“Be careful with how you’re heating, where you’re heating, and make sure things are clean; dust those heaters off before you light them up, have your chimneys inspected and checked and your furnaces checked. Make sure you have a good smoke alarm and a good CO detector,” Craun said.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue wants to remind the public that you can get a new smoke alarm from them for free whenever you need one.

