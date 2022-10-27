Foliage Report: Updated 10-27-2022

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fall color is past peak for most of our West Virginia locations but even past peak colors can still look amazing.

This is going to be a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy the foliage as we near the end of foliage season.

Now we have moderate to high leaf drop at the highest elevations so the best color is going to really be around and just below 2,500 feet which is still a good portion of our area.

The Massanutten ridge and a drive along Route 11 is also a great scenic drive. Lost River state park in Hardy county is still looking nice

Try the scenic chair lift at Bryce resort or a walk around lake Laura. Storybook trail on Massanutten mountain is always a great spot and an easy trail.

Of course the weekend will always be more busy with leaf peepers, so it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds if you can.

Try the scenic chairlift at Bryce Resort

Bryce Resort Scenic Chairlift

The fall color is just looking amazing across the Shenandoah Valley, I call it ‘vibrant rust’. Take a scenic drive along the ridges or along some of the county roads. The fall color is just so widespread now.

The good thing is we have no high wind event on the way but we do have some rain showers on the way for Halloween. That will take down some leaves but anything after will still look good into next week as we end foliage season for 2022.

For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

The Foliage Report

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The Bridgewater PD is asking for help identifying alleged suspect in burglary.
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after kidnapping, mother says
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug

Latest News

JMU sends message about Halloween weekend - clipped version
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend - clipped version
Flu season starts early in Valley schools - clipped version
Flu season starts early in Valley schools - clipped version
Mary Baldwin removes tuition barriers for low-income students - clipped version
Mary Baldwin removes tuition barriers for low-income students - clipped version
Shenandoah County School Board discusses VSBA amendments, accreditation improvement - clipped...
Shenandoah County School Board discusses VSBA amendments, accreditation improvement - clipped version