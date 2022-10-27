Foliage Report: Updated 10-27-2022

The fall color is past peak for most of our West Virginia locations but even past peak colors can still look amazing.

Nice reflection!

Mostly past peak but that doesn't mean it's not pretty!

Beautiful in Smoke hole, WV

📸Tammy Linaburg pic.twitter.com/NTdKZMAUVS — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 25, 2022

This is going to be a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy the foliage as we near the end of foliage season.

Fall colors this afternoon looking really really nice.

Rusty but vibrant pic.twitter.com/uqu8tnLVny — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 26, 2022

Now we have moderate to high leaf drop at the highest elevations so the best color is going to really be around and just below 2,500 feet which is still a good portion of our area.

The Massanutten ridge and a drive along Route 11 is also a great scenic drive. Lost River state park in Hardy county is still looking nice

What a beautiful day. Photos don't even do this justice.

Took a drive from Port Republic Rd to Lawyer Rd and WOW 😍🍁🍂 pic.twitter.com/1nQVJ9GqfJ — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 27, 2022

Try the scenic chair lift at Bryce resort or a walk around lake Laura. Storybook trail on Massanutten mountain is always a great spot and an easy trail.

An incredible spotlight of color last evening in the Shenandoah Valley. Hard to describe how beautiful this brief moment was in person☀️🍁 pic.twitter.com/ReqYfXD8Zh — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 27, 2022

Of course the weekend will always be more busy with leaf peepers, so it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds if you can.

Try the scenic chairlift at Bryce Resort

The fall color is just looking amazing across the Shenandoah Valley, I call it ‘vibrant rust’. Take a scenic drive along the ridges or along some of the county roads. The fall color is just so widespread now.

The good thing is we have no high wind event on the way but we do have some rain showers on the way for Halloween. That will take down some leaves but anything after will still look good into next week as we end foliage season for 2022.

Foggy autumn morning in the Shenandoah Valley 🍁 pic.twitter.com/YMjQklDLCb — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 25, 2022

For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

