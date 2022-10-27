Harrisonburg City Council candidates address issues in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates for Harrisonburg City Council came together to introduce themselves to the public and share their stances on issues plaguing the Friendly City at a forum on Wednesday evening.

There are two city council seats available in this year’s election. Dany Fleming, Rick Nagel, Marshall Orenic, and Monica Robinson are running for those positions. Current Councilman Chris Jones is running unopposed in a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirshmann’s term until 2024. Hirschmann resigned from the city council earlier this year.

A hot topic at the forum was policing and crime, specifically ways the city could not only recruit but maintain officers in the city. Every candidate discussed the low pay for officers in Harrisonburg.

Nagel, a former law enforcement officer, added that more mentorship is needed and the recruitment process could improve. “We have to look at the whole recruiting process as well as create an atmosphere so police don’t feel like they’re not wanted and don’t want to come to Harrisonburg.”

Robinson mentioned the need for more trust between law enforcement and citizens and a more diverse pool of officers as well. “We really need to focus on making a police officer a good job to have. To be hired by a police officer- as a police officer- is something not to be ashamed of,” she said while explaining the image of police in minority communities.

Councilman Jones took a different approach saying the residents have a responsibility to make the city more enticing. “As long as we become a more civil and respectful Harrisonburg, it will actually attract more officers.”

Orenic said critiqued the culture of the Harrisonburg Police Department. “We’ve actually had three police officers-police chiefs in the last 5 years. I’m not gonna say anything bad about any of them or the situations, but the reality is you have to have consistency at the top.”

Fleming added that in order to attract officers, Harrisonburg needs to also be the best version of itself. “Yes, salary is an issue. We need to make sure we’re paying salaries that’ll keep them here. There are a lot of things we could potentially do. One is a home ownership support program.”

Another issue discussed was clean, renewable energy and how the candidates plan to move the city forward with those projects.

Orenic shared his own experience with solar panel installation saying it’s more expensive than he thought. He brought up a local incentives program similar to the rebate the government gives to those going solar.

Robinson said the city needs to make gradual changes to become less reliant on Dominion Energy and more self-sufficient with clean, renewable energy.

Councilman Jones said educating the public on efficient ways to preserve energy in individual homes and on programs that are out there to help families take those steps could be a simple thing that makes a big difference.

Nagel said he would like to see the recycling contract restored. He cited many friends and neighbors who stopped recycling due to the inconvenience of it now, but he said proper budgeting and incentives could help.

Fleming noted that Harrisonburg is a clean energy leader in Virginia and applauded all the knowledgeable people in the city. He said the city needs to continue protecting the land, lower costs, and factor in equity.

The candidates were also asked about housing, jobs, and transportation. To watch the whole forum, click here.

