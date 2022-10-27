Harrisonburg Police Department provides Halloween safety tips ahead of holiday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is a holiday in which the main form of celebration is children dressing up in costume and walking throughout neighborhoods to ‘trick-or-treat’.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has a few tips for families in the city who will be heading out over the weekend to celebrate the holiday.

“We want everyone to get out there and enjoy themselves, get dressed up and have a good time, but we also want to think about safety. Make sure when it’s dark out and you’re out trick-or-treating you’re wearing reflective clothing, carry a flashlight. Also, don’t go into a strangers’ house, things that should be not only the focus of the parents but the children when they’re out there,” Lt. Chris Monahan with HPD said.

Monahan says drivers should also be extra cautious especially when traveling through residential areas.

“Make sure you put your headlights on even before dusk, make sure you’re driving extra slow, extra aware of your surroundings, and make sure there are no distractions you can’t be on your phone, changing the radio, or any of that when you’re out there in residential areas especially when there’s a lot of kids running around,” Monahan said.

Lt. Monahan says HPD will have some extra patrols out for the holiday weekend, and as always if you see anything suspicious to immediately notify law enforcement.

