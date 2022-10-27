Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening.

Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend.

Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring awareness to the disability services available in the community.

“Throughout the years, we have had so many people come to us saying they did not know these services were available. You just need to contact us and we can connect you with services. You don’t have to know everything ahead of time just know who we are, where we are, how to get in touch with us and we can take it from there,” Malone said.

Some of the services HRCSB includes is developmental disability services, which provide access to the DD waiver.

Malone says there will be much more than just candy at the event.

“We will also have a quiet room inside incase people want to come inside if it is a little too much for them. They will be able to sit with some of our staff for a while. We will also have people from the magical community from JMU (James Madison University) dressed up in costumes walking around and a fire truck on site. We are really looking forward to it,” Malone explained.

The event is from 4-7 p.m. at 463 E Washington St., in Harrisonburg. For more information about the Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board, click here.

