JMU sends message about Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe.

Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.

“There will be an increased police presence off-campus. We certainly work with our local partners every weekend but any time we anticipate larger gatherings, we certainly ramp up the police response just to be a greater presence throughout the weekend,” said Vass.

Vass said on-campus they offer various activities to help students safely celebrate the holiday.

