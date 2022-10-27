Lynchburg Police searching for armed gas station robber

Lynchburg police searching for armed robber.
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning.

Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery.

The person who called the police said the store was robbed by a man who displayed a knife. The robber, with cash, left the store on foot in the direction of Norma Street.

Police say the robber was wearing tennis shoes, dark grey sweat pants, a light grey hoodie, a black ski mask and armed with a knife, according to surveillance footage from the gas station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The Bridgewater PD is asking for help identifying alleged suspect in burglary.
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Father of 6, kidney donor looking for donor of his own

Latest News

Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 27
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 27
”People can apply now if they want and they say applications they don’t expect it will change...
Harrisonburg City Public Schools using grant funding to expand broadband access
The suspect was located and arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in the Lucasville...
Man charged with murder after body found wrapped in rug
Trick or Treating happening around Michiana.
Harrisonburg Police Department provides Halloween safety tips ahead of holiday