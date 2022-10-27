Lynchburg Police searching for armed gas station robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning.

Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery.

The person who called the police said the store was robbed by a man who displayed a knife. The robber, with cash, left the store on foot in the direction of Norma Street.

Police say the robber was wearing tennis shoes, dark grey sweat pants, a light grey hoodie, a black ski mask and armed with a knife, according to surveillance footage from the gas station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166.

