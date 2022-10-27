Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far.

More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, most for small amounts.

There was no jackpot winning ticket in Virginia or anywhere else, so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to $800 million.

The two Virginia tickets that each won $100,000 did so by having four of the first five winning numbers match, plus the Powerball number. Normally that wins $50,000, but the buyers of these two tickets spent an extra dollar for Power Play when buying them, according to Virginia Lottery officials. Power Play doubled each prize to $100,000.

The $100k tickets were bought at:

Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, Henry County

Food Lion, 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 19-36-37-46-56, and the Powerball number was 24.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, according to lottery officials, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

