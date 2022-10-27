Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes.

Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.

Mallory is now facing six counts of felony embezzlement and six counts of failure to pay and report local meals’ tax.

The tax charges are considered misdemeanors, and Mallory is due in court on Nov. 1.

