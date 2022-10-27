Waynesboro man sentenced in Oct. 2021 killing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man will spend five years behind bars and serve five years probation after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Fredrick J. Palka was sentenced Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court for hitting and killing a woman on East Main Street back in 2021.

Palka had allegedly taken 4 shots before getting behind the wheel.

