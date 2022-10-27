Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Va. psychiatric hospital taken into custody
Police are investigating reports of someone with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate homicide in Harrisonburg
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station...
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

Latest News

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship
Solar company empowers secured futures with new apprenticeship
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Victims reflect on verdict in Waukesha, Wisconsin trial
CD: AUGUSTA MILITARY ACADEMY
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing