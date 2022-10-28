Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile

By Taylor Rizzari and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.

Audrey Rose Ingram, 16, is a white female with black hair and hazel eyes, is 5′5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Audrey is driving a silver 2005 Subaru Forester with Virginia tag TVC-7610.

If anyone has any information about Audrey, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

