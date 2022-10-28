Leslie Beauregard appointed the first female City Manager of Staunton

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Beauregard serve as our City Manager,” Mayor Andrea W. Oakes stated.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council appointed Leslie Beauregard as the first female City Manager on Thursday.

Beauregard has been the interim City Manager since February and worked as Assistant City Manager since Oct. 2019.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said the council is thrilled to have Beauregard fill this position.

“Ms. Beauregard has displayed excellent leadership qualities during her tenure with the City of Staunton, and it is our pleasure to appoint her as the first female City Manager in our city’s history,” Mayor Oakes said.

Beauregard has served the city in COVID-19 response, organizing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission and in the financial sector.

She served the City of Charlottesville before coming to Staunton as the Assistant City Manager and Director of Budget and Performance Management.

