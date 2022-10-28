Leslie Beauregard named Staunton’s City Manager

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton has a new City Manager, and she makes history as the first woman in that role.

Beauregard has served as Staunton's Interim City Manager since early this year. (WHSV)

Leslie Beauregard served as Assistant City Manager from October 2019 until January 2022.

In that role, she worked on budgets, boards and commissions, and she helped craft the plan for the Equity and Diversity Commission.

When Staunton’s former City Manager Steve Rosenberg resigned in January 2022, Beauregard became Acting City Manager. Not long after, the ‘acting’ titled termed to ‘interim.’

“It was a big learning curve. There was a lot of things I didn’t know. Thank goodness I had a group of department heads that were completely supportive, wanted to be there for me, I always felt like they had my back,” Beauregard said.

Thursday, October 28, during a city council meeting, Beauregard’s new title was announced.

“Now it does feel a little bit different that I don’t have the interim in front of my name. It feels really good. I feel like I can breathe a little bit, and now I can really move forward with the work I want to do with the city,” said Beauregard.

Beauregard said she loves local government, and she’s always wanted to be a city manager.

“I have to say this is the hardest I’ve ever worked. I have learned an incredible amount. It’s also been a lot of fun,” Beauregard said.

Taking on the title, Beauregard makes history as the first woman to serve as Staunton’s City Manager.

“I’m very proud to be in this chair. I’m the first; I know I won’t be the last, that’s really exciting to think about,” she said.

In the immediate future, there’s a lot of work to be done as the city takes on the budget and staffing. She said she’s proud to serve the city in this capacity, and she loves the community.

“Our family felt immediately embraced by this community. It is a wonderful community, the friendliest people. We love living in the valley. We wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

She urges community members to reach out.

