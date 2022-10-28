Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find any evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Matt Vincent with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

“This is an ongoing investigation that occurred overnight. This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. We have received no information indicating that there is any ongoing threat to public safety,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
According to court documents, Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the...
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested Joshua Rollings Hodgson for allegedly committing...
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Augusta County Sheriff's Office asking for help to locate runaway juvenile
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of runaway juvenile
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 28
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 28
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Oct. 28
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Oct. 28
Weyers Cave flower farm showcasing nationally recognized heirloom mums on Nov. 5
Weyers Cave flower farm showcasing nationally recognized heirloom mums on Nov. 5