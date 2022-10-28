Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find any evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Matt Vincent with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

“This is an ongoing investigation that occurred overnight. This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. We have received no information indicating that there is any ongoing threat to public safety,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said

