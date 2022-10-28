Non-profit organization supporting veterans coming to SNP Veterans Day

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A non-profit known as Project Healing Waters will be making a return to the Shenandoah National Park this Veterans Day. The project introduces veterans to fly fishing to help them cope with their problems.

“They set up on the lawns of the visitor centers. This year they are going to do both Dickey Ridge at mile 4.6 and at Big Meadows at mile 51. They do a fly tying demonstration and they also do a demonstration for fly casting,” said Claire Comer of Shenandoah National Park.

Comer said nature plays an important role in our mental health.

“Just sitting on the side of a babbling brook and casting and hearing the sounds of nature and being away from what President Hoover used to call the pneumatic hammer of public contact can be just a really rejuvenating experience,” said Comer.

Veterans Day is also a free-fee day for all visitors.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested Joshua Rollings Hodgson for allegedly committing...
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Beauregard has served as Staunton's Interim City Manager since early this year.
Leslie Beauregard named Staunton’s City Manager
healthwise
The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to...
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator
The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an...
Town of Stanley installs electric vehicle charging station