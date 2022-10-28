Non-profit organization supporting veterans coming to SNP Veterans Day

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A non-profit known as Project Healing Waters will be making a return to the Shenandoah National Park this Veterans Day. The project introduces veterans to fly fishing to help them cope with their problems.

“They set up on the lawns of the visitor centers. This year they are going to do both Dickey Ridge at mile 4.6 and at Big Meadows at mile 51. They do a fly tying demonstration and they also do a demonstration for fly casting,” said Claire Comer of Shenandoah National Park.

Comer said nature plays an important role in our mental health.

“Just sitting on the side of a babbling brook and casting and hearing the sounds of nature and being away from what President Hoover used to call the pneumatic hammer of public contact can be just a really rejuvenating experience,” said Comer.

Veterans Day is also a free-fee day for all visitors.

