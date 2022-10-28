Police: Child critically injured in road rage shooting; drivers fight in middle of street

Bower says the driver of the Jeep instigated the road rage incident before the situation escalated.
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A young girl is in critical condition after police say a road rage incident turned violent on Thursday.

Arizona’s Family reports Phoenix police and firefighters responded to an intersection south of the downtown area at about 11 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

According to police, the incident involved a Jeep Wrangler and a black car. The drivers stopped at an intersection and started to fight each other after getting out of their vehicles.

Police said the man driving the black car had a knife and stabbed the driver of the Jeep multiple times before jumping back into his car.

As that man drove away, the Jeep’s driver pulled out a gun and began shooting. One of those bullets ended up hitting an 8-year-old girl who was in the black car.

Authorities said the girl had stable vital signs but was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The alleged shooter was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, and a female passenger was not injured in the incident.

Police said the Jeep driver instigated the situation before the incident escalated.

According to Phoenix police, their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Lewis Bailey, 35, Lewis Bailey, 20, and Genesis McCornell, 18.
Three arrested following Monday homicide in Harrisonburg
Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
The Bridgewater PD is asking for help identifying alleged suspect in burglary.
Bridgewater PD seeking information on burglary suspect
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested Joshua Rollings Hodgson for allegedly committing...
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery

Latest News

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Weyers Cave flower farm showcasing nationally recognized heirloom mums on Nov. 5
Weyers Cave flower farm showcasing nationally recognized heirloom mums on Nov. 5
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
WMC
Action News 5 Investigators looked through more than 100 kidnapping reports. This is what