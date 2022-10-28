Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.

Chapple has enjoyed running this business after serving in the U.S. Navy but feels that it is time for a change.

“Where I came from was navigation design and engineering and I’m going back into microprocessor-controlled automation. We’re not closing because we have to, we’re closing because we choose to,” Chapple said.

Chapple crafted the brewery’s equipment himself where everything is efficient and nearly hands-free. His next chapter still has him in the brewing industry, just not on the frontlines.

“The direction I’m going is production of small equipment for the small brewer at an affordable price, so these small brewers keep doing what they do so well without having to have a huge brewing system and huge resources. We want to make it easier for them,” Chapple said.

The final last call is Oct. 29 where there will be a party for the books.

“It’s not going to be real loud, we’ll have music and a lot of fun but we’re looking forward to maintaining relationships with the people we’ve come to love so much here — that really is the theme,” Chapple said.

Mike Chapple wants all of the loyal customers to pick up their mugs before they’re gone.

The Brewing Company only hopes to leave a good taste in the mouth of downtown Staunton.

