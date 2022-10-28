Staunton display celebrates local veterans and their businesses

"The Space" on South New Street showcases authentic military uniforms which helps kick off celebrating an announcement.
"The Space" on South New Street showcases authentic military uniforms which helps kick off celebrating an announcement.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association is giving people a few weeks to celebrate Veterans Day this year. A display at “The Space” on South New Street showcases authentic military uniforms which helps kick off celebrating an announcement.

“It’s announcing the return of the Staunton’s Veterans Day Parade after a two-year break, This is an exciting time for our community to come together in Downtown Staunton and celebrate, recognize, and salute our veterans in our community and thank them for our service,” SDDA Excecutive Director Greg Beam said.

The display will be up until Nov. 14. This salute to veterans also recognizes local businesses owned and operated by veterans like Air Force Veteran Chris Pugh who co-owns Medieval Fantasies Company and Gyfte Shop.

“It is a privilege and an honor both to be recognized as a veteran-owned business as much so it has been to serve our country. We always give a military discount of 11 percent, being based on November 11,” Pugh said.

Downtown Staunton encourages everyone to peek at the display through the window, come out to the parade happening at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, and support the veteran-owned businesses in Staunton:

Beverley Cigar Store

The Book Dragon Shop

Crucible Coffee Roasters

Made; By the People, For the People

Medieval Fantasies Company Gyfte Shoppe

Ox-Eye Vineyards Tasting Room

The Pampered Palate Café

Queen City Photography

Staunton Olive Oil Company

Vic’s Eats

