Town of Stanley installs electric vehicle charging station

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an electric vehicle charging station at Ed Good Memorial Park.

The town partnered with Virginia Clean Cities on the project which provided the hardware for the charging station. The town said while not many people in Stanley drive electric vehicles it wanted to be proactive to help reduce carbon emissions and be able to support those driving EVs.

“People are now traveling with electric cars based on charging stations because that’s what they look for and we don’t have one here. So we didn’t want them going elsewhere to travel or stay elsewhere overnight just because we don’t have a charging station. This is the future it’s no doubt whether you like it or not it is the future,” said Stanley Town Manager Terry Pettit.

The hope is that installing the charging station will help bring more travelers and tourists to the town.

“We’re looking at the home population here and there are not a lot of electric cars in Stanley at this time but we’re trying to capture that tourist trade also. There are a lot of electric cars out there that tourists are using and we want to be part of that too,” said Pettit.

Pettit said that the location of the park parking lot was picked because there is room to add more charging stations in the future if need be and it offers a beautiful view to people charging their vehicles.

The town will hold a ribbon cutting to officially open the charging station on Friday, October 28 at 3 p.m.

