Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall.

“My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.

Greg Martz is from Page County and had been visiting the restaurant since the 1980s, his wife Jhenny moved to the valley from the Philippines 13 years ago and it became one of their favorite spots.

“It was always a friendly place to come, the waitresses were always nice, and the food was good. We missed it, we had our favorite waitresses and our favorite table we liked sitting at, it was just the feel of a family atmosphere that we enjoyed the most,” said Greg.

The Martz’s were upset when the restaurant closed and late this summer they decided they wanted to bring it back, they got in touch with the mall about reopening the restaurant and were able to purchase it. Most of the restaurant’s interior went untouched in the time it was closed and it will look very similar to how it used to.

“I’m so excited, I enjoyed it so much before and I hope that people will enjoy coming back here again,” said Jhenny Martz.

The Martz’s are looking to bring back the Country Cooking that they loved and have hired Donna Stover as their General Manager. Stover managed the restaurant from 2006-2016 and later was the GM of the Staunton location before it closed during the pandemic.

“The day that I walked in here full time this past Monday, it’s just an unbelievable feeling to be able to bring back one of the valley’s favorite restaurants,” said Stover.

Stover got connected with the Martz’s by chance after they meet a server at a diner who used to work at the restaurant part-time.

“I got a note from them giving me their phone number and I contacted them, the rest is history, we both can make each other’s dream come true,” said Stover.

Stover said that the community was devastated when the restaurant closed during the pandemic and she is very excited to be back.

“It’s the customers for me, it’s the family, it’s the repeating customers, the regulars that just come in and just brighten your day they just want good fellowship and a good meal,” she said.

Stover is currently in the process of hiring her staff and said she is going to be able to bring back some of the restaurant’s old staff, and that isn’t the only thing that will be the same.

“If they enjoyed it before we’re hoping they’re going to enjoy it again, we’re going to try to keep it just like it was. We’re bringing back all the old menus, the old recipes, and we’re hoping to provide great service just like it was before,” said Greg Martz.

The restaurant will hold its grand opening on December 1st.

