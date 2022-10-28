VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator

The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to...
The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to see where they rank in the opioid cost epidemic.(File)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with Virginia Commonwealth University to launch an opioid cost calculator.

“It looks at various costs of the opioid epidemic such as loss of labor costs, crime education, child-family assistance costs, state and local government costs as well as health care costs,” Lauren Yerkes, injury and violence prevention senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health said.

Yerkes said the cost calculator came about because they wanted to understand more about the economic burden related to opioid addiction.

The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to see where they rank in the opioid cost epidemic.

“There is an interactive map where you can click on or hover over your particular city or county of interest and see the estimated cost per person in your city or county as it relates to loss of labor costs or healthcare costs or other costs to Virginians,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said the goal is to inform Virginians about the economic impact of the opioid epidemic.

“It does not measure the value of lives lost. We know that opioid addiction and drug overdose is one of the leading causes of death among Virginians throughout the state so that is measureless,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said in 2020, the economic impact of the opioid epidemic cost Virginians 3.5 billion dollars.

“What we hope that this calculator will do is not only inform Virginians about the economic impact but also have it as a useful tool so that people can work together in their communities, with their local governments, their businesses and their workforce to ... how to support their community to reduce and prevent opioid addiction and overdose,” Yerkes said.

Yerkes said going forward they hope to expand the calculator and provide more recent data, as well as explore other opportunities to increase the information about the opioid epidemic to Virginians.

The Virginia opioid cost calculator can be found at costofaddictionvirginia.com.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kace Pleasant, 22, faces a murder charge after a man's body was found wrapped in a rug outside...
Man accused of killing grandfather; body found wrapped in rug
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested Joshua Rollings Hodgson for allegedly committing...
Arrest made in Waynesboro armed robbery
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Beauregard has served as Staunton's Interim City Manager since early this year.
Leslie Beauregard named Staunton’s City Manager
healthwise
The town of Stanley has taken a step to be more environmentally friendly by installing an...
Town of Stanley installs electric vehicle charging station
Project Healing Waters is a non-profit organization that supports veterans' mental health.
Non-profit organization supporting veterans coming to SNP Veterans Day