Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down.

Kids dress up at Waynesboro's Trick or Treating Trail to get candy from local businesses. (WHSV)

Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.

Since the streets are shut down, it’s a very safe way for kids to go out in costume and get some candy. However, kids have a greater chance of being fatally injured by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to a State Farm study.

Waynesboro Police Department’s Sgt. Jamie Dunn has a few reminders for anyone out this weekend.

“We encourage [drivers] to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings and what’s going on around them,” Dunn said.

Drivers need to make good, safe choices this weekend, but that’s also a responsibility of pedestrians, too.

“Reflective tape that you can put on your children’s costumes, carrying that flashlight, being with a responsible adults and, as pedestrians, also being attentive of what’s going on around you,” he said.

He said even if it’s bright out when you head out, take those tools with you since it gets dark a little earlier now. Right now, the sun is setting a little after 6 p.m.

