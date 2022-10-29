Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts sensory friendly trunk or treat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department hosted a sensory-friendly trunk or treat at Fire Station 1 Saturday afternoon.

“Throughout the month of October we have had a series of fire prevention activities, and we’ve really tried to focus our efforts on hitting all different age groups and all different populations. I feel like there are several different groups in our area that are not always represented the best or could do something more,” Lt. Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.

The event made the Halloween experience calmer for kids and allowed them to dress up and play at their own leisure.

“Halloween is overwhelming at times when you have costumes and music and lots of crowds and lots of events going on in our valley which is great, but this provides an opportunity for us to not only offer a safe quieter space,” Stehle said.

HFD said they wanted a low-maintenance way to celebrate Halloween for those who might find it overwhelming.

“We’ve turned off all the tones, the firefighters if they have to respond to calls everything is very low maintenance,” Stehle said.

The event had pool pits, arts and crafts and engines out for families to explore.

Stehle said they wanted to meet the community in a non-emergency way and show them the friendly faces in the fire department.

“For all families an emergency is scary, but for those who have children with special needs or different kinds of concerns it’s a lot. We want to have a friendly face and a familiar presence in our community,” Stehle said. “So what better way than to host something at our fire station for people to explore the trucks and for the kids to see what we are like and to really see our equipment.”

