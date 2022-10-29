JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern, remains top team in Sun Belt East

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept Georgia Southern in two matches over the weekend. The Dukes took Friday’s contest 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18). On Saturday, they notched their tenth sweep of the season, beating the Eagles 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-14).

JMU improves to 17-4 including an 11-1 mark in Sun Belt play. The Dukes remain in the top spot in the Sun Belt East Division. In today’s match, Sophie Davis and Miette Veldman co-led the Dukes on offense with 12 kills each. Freshman Brenya Reid followed closely behind with 10 kills on the day. Caroline Dozier recorded 30 assists.

On defense, Veldman and Jaydyn Clemmer had 12 digs each.

There are two weeks left in the regular season. JMU returns to the court on Friday when the Dukes face Marshall on the road. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

