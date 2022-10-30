Charlie Obaugh Student Athlete of the Week: Jackson LaPorte

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jackson LaPorte competes on a number of playing fields at Buffalo Gap High School.

Not only is he a standout three-sport athlete, but with a 4.3 GPA, he is also the top student in his class.

“I’ve always put academics before sports because they’re more important,” said LaPorte. “Academics always get you somewhere.”

This fall, LaPorte and the Bison are 5-3 on the football field. Last Friday, the Bison handed Staunton its first loss of the season.

“He competes with himself and he competes with every single one of his teammates,” said Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant. “As he improves, he makes them better as well.”

Earlier this year, LaPorte helped lead the basketball team to its first state tournament appearance in nearly 30 years.

“Jackson has helped me learn to not take myself too seriously,” said Buffalo Gap basketball coach Chad Ward, who is also a history teacher at the school. “He is always ready to meet whatever challenge is in front of him.”

After one season ends, LaPorte often has mere days to rest before the next season begins. Even on his days off, LaPorte can be found refining his craft on the field, court, or diamond.

LaPorte is currently applying to colleges and plans to study environmental conservation next fall. Although he will not be pursuing college athletics, Wygant is confident that LaPorte will use his experience on the field to excel in the classroom and beyond.

“Jackson is a beacon for what Buffalo Gap should strive to be.”

