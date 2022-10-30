HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening.

They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible.

About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control.

A section of East Market Street was blocked off but is now open, again, as the situation has resolved.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

