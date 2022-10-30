HLLA hosts trunk or treat to allow kids to experience Halloween together

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the day kids can be whoever they want to be but the fun has already begun for many.

Trunk or treats happened throughout the Valley this weekend.

Sunday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Little League Association hosted a trunk or treat event at Purcell Park.

Organizers say having it the day before Halloween gets the kids in one spot to trick or treat together.

”Getting the kids out here and raising awareness for the league it’s something we’ve focused on a little bit more,” Jared Dull, co-organizer of the HLLA trunk or treat said.

For them, it’s about bringing baseball and softball players from the HLLA back together after their fall season ends, but inviting the rest of the community to join them is what Dull says it’s all about.

“Anytime you can bring our community together it’s always a plus,” Dull said. “Yes we benefit from giving out some information and putting ourselves out there and letting people see our brand and saying hey don’t forget about us, but anytime you can get the community together it’s awesome, look at the turnout.”

The Harrisonburg Police Department reminds trick-or-treaters to wear reflective clothing when out on Monday night and warns drivers to use extra caution, especially in neighborhoods.

Some localities such as Harrisonburg and Dayton have told residents they do not make trick-or-treating times and it is best to check with your neighbors to see when you can expect trick-or-treaters at your house.

