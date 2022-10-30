New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30.

The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family.

Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of Hugh and Texie Mae Carr.

“It’s especially good for my three sons, who are African American men, young men, and for them to know where they came from and have that background going forward. I think it’s very difficult for young Black men now, that’s why I always bring them here to remind their family who they are,” she said.

River View Farm, now known as the Ivy Creek Natural Area, is a rare example of the Union Ridge and Hydraulic Mills African American community.

