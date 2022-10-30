Scattered showers to start the week

SUNDAY: A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and some clouds. Chilly overnight and partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Cloudy and cool to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s with patchy fog. Scattered showers will have arrived by sunrise. Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day with on-and-off scattered showers. There will be breaks in the rain at times. Staying cloudy in the afternoon with on-and-off scattered showers continuing. Fairly mild with highs eventually into the low to mid 60s. Overall, rainfall for most 0.1″-0.25″.

Showers should taper off or turn lighter by sunset. No heavy rain for trick-or-treating but still some lingering scattered showers. A cool but pleasant and damp evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Scattered showers around until about midnight with a leftover isolated shower for the overnight. Areas of patchy fog develop overnight with some clearing. Staying pleasant overnight with temperatures falling only into the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Areas of patchy fog early. Plenty of clouds and mild for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable fall day. A few spotty showers especially in the afternoon but most if not all stay dry. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling in the 60s. Turning clear for the evening, adding just a few clouds for the overnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun in the afternoon but still nice and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds throughout the day as it will be a beautiful day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s under clear skies. Chilly with just a few clouds overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds throughout the day and very comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Pleasant for the evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the day. Mild and comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful start to the weekend! Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

