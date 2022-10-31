AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season.

“If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start to see that separation in the rubber you start to see some cracks in some of the hoses other things. Those are the things you can see but going to a trusted mechanic who can see what’s going on under the hood and behind the scenes can really help make sure that your car is in tip-top shape,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Last winter, AAA says it had 108,000 roadside rescues across the state.

Dean says if you do find yourself broken down, another important tip is to pack your car ahead of time with necessary emergency items like water, a first aid kit, and items like blankets that will keep you warm.

“You really want to be dressed for the weather, not dressed for what temperature you hope it’s going to be in the car. In that situation, no one wanted to be caught in it but it’s a perfect example of why it’s so important to prepare before the winter season starts and have all those things in your vehicle that can be your go-to peace of mind in case there is a problem on the road,” Dean explained.

Other items to keep in your emergency kit include:

Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.