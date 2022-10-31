Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year.

According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

He’s accused of breaking through the front glass door of the Mr. J’s Bagels on South High Street around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021. He allegedly jumped the counter and was approached by the only employee in the store.

A witness said Shull was armed with a tire iron, and slammed it against a table demanding the store safe before fleeing with the safe through the back door.

Police say there was a series of other breaking and entering incidents that happened in Bridgewater, Broadway and other parts of Rockingham County around this same date.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit worked together with those agencies, and on Nov. 23, 2021, HPD executed a search warrant on Shull’s vehicle.

They found evidence that connected Shull to several breaking and entering incidents, including the case HPD was investigating.

The results of DNA evidence submitted by HPD recently returned, which is what prompted the charges.

Shull is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.