Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year.

According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

He’s accused of breaking through the front glass door of the Mr. J’s Bagels on South High Street around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2021. He allegedly jumped the counter and was approached by the only employee in the store.

A witness said Shull was armed with a tire iron, and slammed it against a table demanding the store safe before fleeing with the safe through the back door.

Police say there was a series of other breaking and entering incidents that happened in Bridgewater, Broadway and other parts of Rockingham County around this same date.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit worked together with those agencies, and on Nov. 23, 2021, HPD executed a search warrant on Shull’s vehicle.

They found evidence that connected Shull to several breaking and entering incidents, including the case HPD was investigating.

The results of DNA evidence submitted by HPD recently returned, which is what prompted the charges.

Shull is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ENGINE 28 HARRISONBURG
HFD responds to house fire
From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
One of Harrisonburg’s favorite restaurants is making a return. Two years after Valley Country...
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports that the missing juvenile has been found.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’

Latest News

Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 31
Stephanie Penn's Forecast Oct 31
A computing error with the statewide voter registration system caused transactions to not...
Computing error causes voting problems
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting