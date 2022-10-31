From the Bench to the Big House: The Rhett Andersen Story

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “If someone would have told me where I would be today, I probably would’ve laughed.”

Rhett Andersen played football, basketball, and track at Poquoson High School. At 5′11′' and 153 pounds, Andersen found his role as a kicker on the football field. However, he was not always seen as a college football prospect.

“Coming out of high school, I was not highly recruited,” said Andersen. “Zero stars, zero offers.”

Andersen spent his first college football season at Christopher Newport University, where he did not see playing time.

“You’ve just got to do your job. If you’re not doing your job, people notice,” he added. “It’s one of those tougher positions but it’s what I chose to do.”

After his freshman year, Andersen transferred to Hampden-Sydney College, where he started to gain attention for his performance on game days. Over two seasons with the Tigers, he went 51-of-51 on extra points while twice earning All-ODAC honors.

Andersen also excelled in the classroom. He was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, a national honor society for leadership and service. In 2019, Andersen was named a Second-Team Academic All-American.

He graduated from Hampden-Sydney during the height of the pandemic. That’s when he got a call from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I’ve got the same dream that every other football player does,” said Andersen.

Andersen did not compete for the Wolverines in his first graduate year at Michigan. He spent time developing on the field and in the weight room, working closely with head strength coach Ben Herbert.

“You never really arrive. You’re always trying to get better, always trying to improve. The milestones come as a side product of that work.”

In September, Andersen kicked his first extra point for the Wolverines, when Michigan faced Hawaii.

“Whether or not I was going to play that game, I was ready to go,” said Andersen. “I’m always ready because you never know when your number is going to get called.”

Over the past five years, Andersen has gone from the bench of a Division III program to the game field of the winningest team in college football history.

But for him, the focus has always been on the process.

“There are going to be times when it doesn’t seem like things are going to happen,” he said. “That’s when a lot of people stop. But you just have to keep moving. Eventually something is going to happen.”

