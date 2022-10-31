‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ENGINE 28 HARRISONBURG
HFD responds to house fire
From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming...
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
One of Harrisonburg’s favorite restaurants is making a return. Two years after Valley Country...
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
Augusta County Sheriff's Office reports that the missing juvenile has been found.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
Mr. J's Bagels & Deli
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night