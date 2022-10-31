Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live.

It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation.

In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community output, which allows customers to claim the energy as their own.

“Our customers can subscribe to a portion of the output for a small premium on their bill to help support renewable energy here in town, offset some of our grid purchased energy at the same time,” Brian O’Dell, spokesperson for HEC said.

Instead of having to install panels on their property, customers will be able to pull from the community output grid.

“A lot of the attraction to this type of program is it doesn’t involve any upfront costs to the customers,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said this is a way for customers who may not have houses or roofs suited for solar panels to be able to use renewable energy in their homes.

”When they do sign up for this program, the cost is set from now until basically the next 25 years or as long as they are a customer of ours so it will hedge against any increases down the road,” O’Dell said.

He said the locked-in rates can help combat rising electric costs.

”Net costs could actually be less than what our grid power costs. What we’re charging for our grid power costs so it’s a good hedge on inflation for energy down the road,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said the net premium is less than a penny for a kilowatt hour and they market it in 50-kilowatt hour blocks.

Billing for the Friendly City Solar program subscriptions is set to begin in Nov.

O’Dell said there is still time for residents to apply to this program.

More information about the Friendly City Solar Program can be found on HEC’s website.

