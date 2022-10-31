Jones Garden offers produce tips after a smaller harvest season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few greens and squashes left at Jones garden, after Market Days and delivering food to elderly homes. If you need extra vegetables, Director Naomi Jones recommends seed saving to help costs of planting next season.

“It’s a great time to start planning your garden for the spring. You can start thinking of what you want to do with your garden space, if you want to alter things for next year or, if you don’t have a garden space at all and you want to just create one,” Jones said.

Jones says every garden starts with a tarp and there are a handful of vegetables that are best harvested in the winter.

“Think of brassicas; your kale, collard greens, cabbage, things like broccoli, cauliflower. Spinach does pretty well, even radishes do very well,” Jones said.

Now is the time to start protecting the soil with leaves and straw. Jones says you can have a garden that can stand the cold weather just by covering things.

“A nice think material to cover and it’ll help to extend your growing season so you’ll have crops to eat through the winter,” Jones said.

Jones Garden is open for people to pick crops they need like rosemary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.