New website strives to improve recruitment and retention of health care professionals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched a website to attract clinical professionals to pursue their careers in the commonwealth.

The On Board Virginia website features information about career paths, details about educational opportunities, an interactive hospital job board, information about hospitals, an interactive job board and video testimonies from current Virginia healthcare professionals.

According to VHHA Vice President of Communication, Julian Walker, the number of nurses who indicate they’ll likely leave direct patient care has doubled as a result of burnout during the pandemic. On top of that, by 2030, it is projected that 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed in the U.S. to address existing shortages.

“Healthcare workforce shortage challenges existed even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic really just intensified them,” Walker said.

The website is meant to help people learn more about the areas where the jobs are housed, so they can start focusing on a work-life balance.

“We’ll be targeting young professionals, both people who were educated here in VA, to try to get them to stay once they complete their healthcare training and education, but also people outside of Virginia who are young in their careers, who are just completing their healthcare education,” he said.

Recruitment of new professionals is necessary not only because of those who left the field, but also because as the Baby Boomer generation ages, more healthcare professionals will be needed to take care of them.

Hospital leaders from across the commonwealth had a hand in creating On Board Virginia. Virginia hospitals are actively recruiting for more than 11,000 posted job openings.

