North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday.

The charges stem from a shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, October 23. Police say Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center. Two other people were also injured in the shooting and were last reported in stable condition.

Authorities say warrants were obtained Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“While the Charlottesville Police Department and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office understand that there has been significant interest in the status of the investigation, proceeding in a manner that protects the integrity of the case and ensures the safety of all involved is always of paramount importance,” CPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office also stated in Monday’s announcement.

Extradition proceedings are underway. Washington does not yet have an appearance date in Charlottesville General District Court.

