Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has formed an advisory council to help...
The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has formed an advisory council to help brick-and-mortar stores overcome those new challenges and face any still lingering.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming weeks, many will begin shopping for holiday gifts and small businesses are preparing for the busy season.

Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many are still working to get their traction back, new challenges have merged.

“Employers are having challenges with retaining employees, even hiring can be an issue,” Allison Dugan, assistant director at Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center said.

The Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has formed an advisory council to help brick-and-mortar stores overcome those new challenges and face any still lingering.

The council consists of bankers, attorneys, insurance providers and accountants to help area small businesses overcome challenges and grow in the coming years.

Although many small businesses are still working through challenges, that has not stopped them from expanding and starting up.

“Supply chain challenges are starting to dissipate were also looking into the holiday season,” Dugan said.

Dugan said working with small businesses on benefits, financial management and marketing will help them grow for years to come.

“It’s a time where everybody really cares about sustainability coming out of COVID and embarking on whole new years ahead,” Dugan said.

