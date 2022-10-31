Turn the clocks back, daylight saving time ends this weekend

(WHSV) - A big shift in sunrise and sunset this week as we turn the clocks back Saturday overnight. Plus, you can catch another meteor shower.

TAURIDS METEOR SHOWER

Friday night, the Taurids meteor shower will peak. It is a minor meteor shower that produces only about 5-10 meteors per hour. What is unique about this meteor shower is that it has two separate streams. Viewing will not be ideal as the moon will pretty much block out the brightest meteors. The best viewing will come after midnight as you will want to be in a dark location far from city lights. These meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, just look up!

A minor meteor shower will peak Friday overnight (WHSV)

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

A big shift in sunrise and sunset is coming this week as we turn back the clocks an hour early Sunday morning at 2 am. We enter standard time as sunrises will happen earlier in the morning but sunsets will be noticeably earlier in the evening. This is a good time to test your smoke alarms and make sure they still work. We also get an extra hour of sleep Saturday overnight!

Saturday overnight, we turn our clocks back an hour (WHSV)

In terms of actual daylight, we will lose 15 more minutes of it. By November 7th, we will be down to 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 39 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:40 am to 6:48 am with the timeshift, but sunsets will move from 6:16 pm to 5:09 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Oct 31 7:40 am 6:16 pm 10 hrs, 36 mins Nov 1 7:42 am 6:15 pm 10 hrs, 33 mins Nov 2 7:43 am 6:14 pm 10 hrs, 31 mins Nov 3 7:44 am 6:13 pm 10 hrs, 29 mins Nov 4 7:45 am 6:12 pm 10 hrs, 27 mins Nov 5 7:46 am 6:11 pm 10 hrs, 25 mins Nov 6 6:47 am 5:10 pm 10 hrs, 23 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Nov 4, 6:24 am 4 min 19° 14° above NNW 10° above ENE Sun Nov 6, 6:25 am 5 min 38° 22° above NNW 10° above ESE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon November 1st, 2:37 am Full Moon November 8th, 6:02 am Third Quarter Moon November 16th, 8:27 am New Moon November 23rd, 5:57 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: No good view this week. Rises with the sun in the east and sets with the sun in the west. Located very close to the sun in the sky.

Mars: Currently rising between 8:30 and 9:00 pm in the east-northeastern sky, with the best visibility between 3 am and sunrise in the southeastern sky.

Jupiter: Located in the eastern-southeastern sky after sunset and visible most of the night, sets in the west by 3 am.

Saturn: In the sky before sunset in the southeastern sky and sets by 1 am in the west-southwestern sky.

