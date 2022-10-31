Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time.

Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be.

“A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”

Ibarra asked his tattoo artist if he’d be able to fill in his hairline, but he was told the needle is too big. That’s when he found scalp micropigmentation (SMP).

He said SMP changed his life and helped him regain his confidence. Now, he’s on a mission to help others look and feel their best.

SMP is sort of like getting a tattoo.

“Small drops of pigment planted into the dermis of the skin to give a buzzed haircut, the look of a 5 o’clock shadow,” Ibarra said.

But he said it’s less painful.

“Very minimal pain, between a 1 and a 3... Feels like a mosquito bite. Nothing major,” Ibarra said.

Results are guaranteed after three to four sessions, and the SMP lasts about nine years.

Ibarra had been working as a barber but became licensed and a certified SMP practioner after seeing the difference SMP made in his own life.

“When you lose hair, you lose confidence, you don’t have as much drive,” Ibarra said. “I ended up getting SMP, and it changed my life. I wake up, look good, go to bed look good.”

And now Ibarra is helping others look and feel good, too, with Nico’s SMP and Hair studio in downtown Waynesboro.

“I had a workplace accident a couple years ago, had a window break over my head and got a nasty gash,” Nick Wolcott, a client, said.

Ibarra was able to use microneedling to flatten the scar before adding the SMP treatment.

“Basically made it disappear. He was able to match the color of my hair,” Wolcott said.

Ibarra said seeing people walk out of his studio feeling more confident is why he does this.

“They’re like oh my God! This looks so real. They start tearing up. They probably don’t come down, but you can see the wateriness and the redness in their eyes, getting emotional, wiping their face,” Ibarra explained. “To me, that’s priceless because I did something that nobody else can do.”

He said he hopes to inspire the younger generation by showing them they can do anything they set their mind to.

“Just because you’re at a small town, that doesn’t mean anything. You can grow and become very successful,” Ibarra said.

Ibarra has helped people of all ages and skin types dealing with almost every form of hair loss, and he’s looking to serving more people in the Valley and beyond.

If you are interested in SMP, Ibarra recommends that you do research first. Find someone who is licensed, insured and has certifications.

Ibarra has devoted a lot of time to learning SMP and has taken several different classes and workshops along with receiving several different certifications. He said people can give him a call for a no obligation consultation.

